Fresh off teaming up with Chief Keef for their collaborative single “Luigi,” 2KBaby returns with his new project First Quarter.

The 11-track tape arrives after a string of one-off singles, marking the Louisville native’s first full-length offering since he dropped his April 2020 debut Pregame Rituals. First Quarter features previously released songs “Like This,” “Zack & Cody” and “Luigi,” as well as guest appearances from Mozzy (“Old Shoes”) and Kaash Paige (“Something On My Mind”).

The new project highlights 2K’s natural knack for melody, which has resonated with hip-hop fans, and for good reason.

“You can feel that shit,” 2KBABY, when asked to describe his music, told Complex in October of 2019. “I be trying to make my music so that anybody from any walk of life can feel that shit. Not just street n***as. I’m a street n***a, I don’t have to prove that shit to nobody. That shit don’t got to be proven, it’s already there. I’ve got that. What else can I do? I’m trying to expand. I’m more than a street n***a. I’m trying to be bigger than that. I don’t even like calling myself a street n***a. That’s labeling yourself. I’m a grown ass man at the end of the day.”

Stream 2KBABY’s First Quarter now on all major platforms.

In tandem with the release, 2KBABY shared a video for lead single “Postman,” which stars the 21-year-old rapper as a mailman having a secret affair with an older woman.