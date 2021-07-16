Just two months after dropping his single “Great White,” 2KBABY returns with his new track “Zack & Cody” featuring XXL Freshman Class member DDG. The song is accompanied by a video that doubles as a playful homage to the 2000s Disney series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

After handling hook duties, 2KBABY delivers a scene-stealing opening verse. “Like how did my lifestyle get so lavish?/Now a n***a mad rich, pop out with a bad bitch/Pipe down, you ain’t made it off that rappin’/Got your peoples laughin’, know your ass be cappin’,” he raps with his signature melodic flow.

“Zack & Cody” arrives amid a momentous year for 2KBABY, who followed up his 2020 debut EP Pregame Rituals with several new offerings. After dropping his two-track bundle The 2K Stimulus featuring “Rounds” and “2Kizzy Flow” in January, 2K connected with Marshmello in February for the collaborative record “Like This.” In April, the rising Louisville rapper returned with a new song and accompanying video for “Ohio River,” before dropping “Great White” in May.

Meanwhile, DDG is busy working on the follow-up to his 2020 debut album, Valedictorian.

“I’m just cooking up right now,” the 23-year-old told Complex in May. “I just got to find time to lock in. I’ve been making songs here and there, but I haven’t really locked in yet, but I’m definitely dropping an album this year, for sure.”

Check out the video for 2KBABY and DDG’s collab up top, and stream the track now on all major platforms.