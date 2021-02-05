After first teasing it at the top of the month, Digga D and AJ Tracey—two of West London’s finest—have finally released their collab out into the wild.

“Bringing It Back” comes with production from The Elements and AoD, which strides into drill territory with plenty of emphasis on the low-end. There’s a celebratory edge to this one that’s hard to resist getting swept up in. After all, both artists enjoyed huge successes last year—AJT released Secure The Bag! 2 and appeared on Headie One’s “Ain’t It Different” with Stormzy, while Digga overcame intense legal trouble to then release two of the year’s biggest anthems in “Woi” and “Chingy”.