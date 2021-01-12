YFN Lucci has been charged for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the rapper—legal name Rayshawn Lamar Bennett—is wanted in connection to the Dec. 10 murder of James Adams, a 28-year-old Atlanta man who died from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities confirmed Lucci, 29, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Law enforcement said they have arrested two other men, 23-year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, on similar charges in Miami for alleged involvement in the shooting.

According to AJC, Adams was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. Later that day, a second victim arrived at nearby fire station with a wound to the stomach. The man ultimately survived the attack, which officers believe was related to Adams' shooting.

Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 for anyone who provides information leading to Lucci's arrest. The public is urged to submit their tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by either calling 404-577-8477 or texting 274637.

News of Lucci's charges comes more than a month after he released his Wish Me Well 3 project.