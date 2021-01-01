Reason is giving his fans "a little gift to go into 2021" with "Extinct (Extended)" featuring Joey Badass, Westside Boogie, Denzel Curry, and Jack Harlow.

"Rest In Power MF DOOM," Reason wrote at the bottom of an Instagram post announcing the song's release. DOOM's wife Jasmine shared a statement earlier today revealing he had passed away at the age of 49. "My world will never be the same without you," she wrote. "Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."

"Extinct" takes on a bit of an added significance in light of MF DOOM's death. The song samples his song "Pennyroyal," which DOOM produced under the alias Metal Fingers. Joey's appearance on this extended version seems almost serendipitous since he also sampled the same track on his 1999 mixtape for "Pennyroyal."

Reason released the original version of "Extinct" in October, which featured J.I.D and Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Isaiah Rashad.

Listen to the song above.