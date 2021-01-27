South London MC Crafty893 seems to have made himself right at home over at Tru Thoughts. Last year he dropped an EP and a single on the label (in addition to two other singles) and so far he seems intent on ramping things up. After the release of "Happy Belated" with Micofcourse, Crafty's already back with his first Tru Thoughts drop of the year, "Wotless" with Sir Spyro.

Not only that, but the bumpy new grime cut also comes with the announcement that Crafty will be dropping his new album, Smart Dumb, in April via Tru Thoughts. Details of the album remain relatively scarce for now, but guest appearances from Big Zuu and Manga Saint Hilare have been confirmed. That's a good few months away, of course, so no doubt there'll be one or two treats headed our way before then.

In the meantime, hit play on the crisp animated visuals at the top.