Lil Baby is coming off of a red hot 2020, and it looks like he has even more in store for 2021. In a new interview with Billboard, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he and Drake have a handful of songs together that have yet to be released.

"Me and Drake got a lot of songs together, right," Baby said. "It just so happened that one of the songs I recorded was at James [Harden's] studio. I ain't delete the songs out the computer so the songs were still [there]. James probably got the team at the house and they just listening in the studio."

Back in December, DeMarcus Cousin tweeted that he heard a fire new song featuring the two artists, which Baby addressed in the interview.

"So when I seen [Boogie's tweet], I was like, 'Damn. How did he hear this song before?' [Laughs] I was like, 'James you got some basketball players in there?' That's how that came out. I don't even know the song he heard, honestly," Baby said.

Baby went on to say that he also has some songs with Meek Mill that were recorded in that same studio.

"I'm telling Meek we gotta go and drop this song. It's a piece of me, man. Meek already had the song at James Harden's house," he explained. "Like I'm saying, he left it on the computer. I was just listening to it and I said I'm gonna get on here. I just got on it."

When it comes to who Baby thinks is up next as we get deeper into the new decade, he was quick to mention Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, and DaBaby, but also felt like new artists might pop up that we weren't even expecting.

"For the whole 2020s? Roddy Ricch for sure. DaBaby for sure. You take me out of there, Megan Thee Stallion. Them three is solidified, but it's gonna be three new of them, for sure," he said. "There might be three new of them three times before 2030, and with me? That's four. So there's gonna be four new of us 2030 the way it's going. But the way we've solidified our spots, we're here. That little crew, I think we're the leaders of the new generation."