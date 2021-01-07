Future and Lil Uzi Vert connect with Lil Duval to star in their video for "Drankin N Smokin" off their collaborative project Pluto x Baby Pluto. Freebandz member Casino also makes a cameo.

Directed by DJ Esco and Sam Lecca, the video for "Drinkin N Smokin" is the third track off the project to receive the visual treatment, behind "Over Your Head" and "That's It" that both dropped in November. In the video, Lil Duval is sporting his cleanest pair of Gucci flip flops as he tells Future that he's throwing a lavish mansion party. Uzi gets pulled over on his ATV and evades police by joining the festivities as the two rappers have dinner with a side of hundred dollar bills.

Future teased the release of the video yesterday on social media by sharing a snippet.

Watch the new video for Future and Lil Uzi Vert's track "Drankin N Smokin" up top.

Future recently popped up on Rubi Rose's new project For the Streets on the track "Whole Lotta Liquor" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR as well. As for Uzi, before the end of the year he previewed a lot of new music on Instagram Live and confirmed that he planned to drop another project soon.

"So, totally, I'm coming out with an album very soon," he said. "It's gonna be a gift from me to you. I'm coming out with an album and it's gonna be really good and classic. Yeah, so, Uzi London. You know, it's gonna be a really great one. It's gonna be one that you never ever get tired of. It's gonna be like that, you know, that sound. I stepped away from that sound."