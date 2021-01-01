Flying Lotus had collaborated with MF DOOM a number of times throughout their careers, and the producer has since revealed they had an EP in the works.

DOOM's wife Jasmine shared yesterday that the masked rapper had died on Oct. 31, 2020, and Flying Lotus was immediately one of the first musicians to express his disbelief and shock. "God fucking damnit," he tweeted. "What the fuck!!?!? Are u serious? My souls is crushed. The weight of this moment. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just playing the music isn't good enough."

After a fan suggested to FlyLo that fans had been anticipating more collaborations from the two, specifically a longer project of sorts, he revealed that the two had actually been working on such a project. "I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP," he wrote. "There were more songs that I haven't even heard." He didn't elaborate further, but assumedly they didn't get to wrap it up before his untimely death.

Weeks before the news broke, FlyLo dropped "Lunch Break" featuring DOOM, which released as part of the latest update to Grand Theft Auto Online. The pair previously contributed "Masquatch" to the game. FlyLo also hosted a tribute event dedicated to DOOM through Twitch last night, inviting a number of his Brainfeeder labelmates to pay their respects.

FlyLo was far from the only musician to have worked on collaborations with DOOM that never came to fruition. Previously it had been suggested that Ghostface Killah and DOOM planned to release an album entitled DOOMSTARKS, although they didn't release another song after dropping "Lively Hood" together in 2016.