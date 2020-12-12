Zaytoven and Young Scooter have connected yet again, this time sharing the stage on their latest joint project Zaystreet with guest appearances from Future, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and more.

As a continuation of Zaytoven's Street Lottery mixtape series, Zaystreet is reflective of the sounds coming from the block, where many of the prominent sounds that the streets have to offer can be heard. Meshing the millionaire-dope boy talk of Rick Ross and 2 Chainz with the young boastful flexes of Chief Keef, this tape offers a wide array of flavors from some of the biggest rappers in the game right now.

When talking about how the project came together, Zaytoven explained how the two first began picking the beats they liked before they started laying the hooks.

"The way we did this album right here is we went to Patchwork, booked out Patchwork, and then Scooter came in and started going through the beats he liked and started laying hooks on 'em," Zaytoven said. "When we started getting hooks we liked, he came back and laid the verses."

Speaking on the project itself, Zay and Scooter commented on how easy it was to work together.

"When Scooter and I come together to make music, it’s always spontaneous and authentic because there’s a mutual trust for what we both will bring to the table,” Zaytoven said, whereas Young Scooter added how seamless the chemistry the two have is. "Working with Zaytoven is a no brainer," Scooter added. "His beats have the sounds and energy I need for the streets to go crazy and I believe we accomplished that with this project."

Listen to Zaytoven and Young Scooter's new project Zaystreet featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Future, and more down below.