Earlier this week, Dionne Warwick asked fans if they would be interested in watching a biopic series about her life and career, also making it known that she would like Teyana Taylor to play her in the potential show.

“Now I really gotta know this: if I did a series, would you guys really watch? I want you to be honest now,” Warwick said in the video she tweeted, also pitching the idea directly to Netflix.

It appears that Taylor is more than interested, with the multihyphenate taking to Instagram to show her enthusiasm about the new promising endeavor: “When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots...I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee” She continued, “P.S. One thing about them doors.....They open.”

TMZ reports that Warwick contacted Karen Civil, who’s on Taylor’s team, and connected the pair via phone. Warwick and Taylor discussed the biopic idea, with Taylor expressing her enthusiasm about the part. In addition to starring in the series, the two also talked about producing it through Taylor’s production company, The Aunties Production.

According to the outlet, it seems that Netflix is interested in the series idea. The streaming platform responded to Warwick’s original tweet, writing, “taking notes.”

Taylor recently announced that she's retiring from music to protect her mental health. Since then, artists like Cardi B and The Game have offered Taylor words of encouragement, as her career heads in different directions.