In an interview with Stephen Colbert on the Late Show, Megan Thee Stallion compared the advice given to her by her famous friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Meg, who collaborated with Bey earlier this year for the "Savage" remix, reflected on what it was like to collaborate with one of her childhood heroes, and why Jay-Z's advice is more "fun" than Bey's.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert, it was at the Rodeo, and I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow, I want to do this one day,'" Megan said in the clip above. "Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us. She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, 'Girl, pat on the back, this is great.'"

Both Jay and Bey have given the Good News rapper advice, and when asked who gives better tips she replied, "I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice." Pressed for more, she added, "Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Girl, you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up, have a good time.' He gives me like the more...hot girl advice." By comparison, she said Queen Bey delivers her advice in "a nicer way," whereas Jay goes for the "turnt up way."

During Meg's appearance, she also spoke about the conservative reaction to her "WAP" collaboration with Cardi B. The song was immediately met with distaste by all the pearl-clutching right-wing types, which she thinks was somewhat of a "weird" reaction considering how hostile it was. "I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably had to take their frustration out somewhere," she joked. "I wanna say thank you for the streams. ... Them people crazy."

In a separate portion of the interview, Megan also spoke about her song "Body," which she said was inspired after she "gained the quarantine 15." She continued, "I was literally in the living room, looking at myself like, ‘Wow, girl, you have really done it—what are you even eating, why are you baking so much, how many honeybuns can we eat?’ I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘You know what? You look good, though. We should dance about it.'"

Watch her and Colbert talk about the song and its corresponding challenge below: