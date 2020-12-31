MF DOOM's family revealed on Thursday that the iconic rapper and producer passed away on Oct. 31 at 49 years old.

His wife Jasmine first shared the news on Instagram, writing, in part, "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family, and the planet."

The cause of his death has not been made public.

Minutes after his death was announced, the hip-hop community took to social media to pay tribute to DOOM. You can read their tribute posts below.