Lil Uzi Vert has lent his talents to the remix for up-and-coming Philadelphia rapper Popp Hunna’s song “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).”

The track arrives alongside a new music video, where the two Philly natives are seen squaded up with a fleet of Corvettes. Uzi teased the remix earlier this week, sharing a video of him and Popp on Instagram alongside the caption, “215 @popphunna ...Pulled up on my Philly BOY!!!!”

The original version of the song went viral on TikTok, birthing the #CorvetteCorvetteChallenge. Popp also released his debut project One Year Later at the top of the year.

Watch the video for “Adderall (Corvette Corvette) Remix” at the top.