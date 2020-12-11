Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution has recruited two fellow New York rappers, Kota the Friend and Erick the Architect, for his introspective new song.

"Product of My Environment" sees all three rappers reflect on their upbringing and specifically their surroundings. From experimenting with drugs, to when they first started rapping, the touching track is taken from Nyck Caution's upcoming album, Anywhere But Here. To coincide with the release, Caution also shared the video for the song, which sees younger versions of the rappers as they go about their daily lives in New York City.

Anywhere But Here is set to feature the likes of Pro Era head Joey Badass, CJ Fly, Jake Luttrell, and Denzel Curry among others. The album is set to release on Jan. 15, 2021 and will include the previously released song "How You Live It." The Brooklyn rapper dropped his Open Flame EP through Pro Era Records earlier this year, and indicated that it was a sign of more to come. He initially said his album would arrive later this year, but that didn't quite pan out.

Watch the video for "Product of My Environment" above.