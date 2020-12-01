Lil Uzi Vert found himself the subject of a wholly unexpected safety message Monday night after accidentally injuring himself with a knife.

First up, Uzi shared a short video to Twitter in which he showed off the presumably painful gash over his mouth:

Fans, naturally concerned with this sight, promptly took up the task of expressing worries about the resulting injury while also wondering what the hell even happened in the first place. As Uzi later explained, he was in the process of popping open a zip tie with a knife when the injury occurred. He also seemed to brush off a recommendation to get stitches.

"Don't open stuff up with a knife," he told fans. "It's not safe."

Knife problems aside, 2020 has been one hell of a victory for Uzi and his team, starting with the release of the long-teased Eternal Atake in March. Heartbreakingly, the album arrived mere days before the U.S. found itself completely enveloped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the possibility of in-person moshings thus ruled out, Uzi has kept up the pace in the months since the release of EA (and its deluxe counterpart) with a number of collabs and one-off tracks. In November, he and Future finally made good on their proven collaborative powers with the full-length Pluto x Baby Pluto project.