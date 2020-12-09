K. Michelle is seemingly prioritizing personal success over the lives of victimized Black girls.

On Wednesday morning, the singer took to Twitter where she wished that R. Kelly was free so that he could help guide her career.

"I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered," she tweeted. "If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him." She also added that R. Kelly was being "crucified" he has a "sickness."

As expected (and deserved), Michelle was bombarded with backlash for suggesting that her musical guidance is more important than justice served for Kelly's years of abusive behavior.

Though it was repeatedly brought to her attention that pedophilia is still a federal crime, K. Michelle decided to double down on her comments. She then compared R. Kelly's predatory behavior to addictions like alcoholism.

While it may seem necessary to continue dragging Michelle for her comments, one must consider the time and space to assess the situation fully. Yes, Michelle is wrong. It's also possible that the firestorm she created was done to generate attention for her upcoming music—especially since she mentioned the album before making her initial R. Kelly post. This means giving her the time of day only results in the spotlight she was craving.