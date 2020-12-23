Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are having an especially blessed holiday week.

On Wednesday night, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together—a 7-pound baby boy named Ice Davis. Gucci shared the big news with a photo of his wife showing off her baby bump, writing: "thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!"

Keyshia shared a similar post shortly after give birth to Ice, who she described as "soooooo darn cute and perfect."

Gucci and Keyshia announced they were expecting back in August, but didn't share any details about the pregnancy. Gucci shares a 12-year-old son with his ex Sheena Evans, and Keyshia has three children—two girls and a boy—from a previous relationship. The two tied the knot in October 2017, after seven years of dating. Their wedding ceremony, which took place more than a year after Gucci's prison release, was documented in a BET special titled The Mane Event.

Shortly after walking down the aisle, Keyshia made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and explained why she wants to keep her children out of the public eye.

"Gucci and I both have children," she said. "It's a situation where I'm proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don't need the kids in the limelight. I don't want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children."