G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams are expecting their first child together, according to the rapper's attorney.

The news was revealed during a Wednesday court hearing for Herbo's federal fraud case, in which he and several of his crew members are accused of using stolen credit cards and IDs to make extravagant purchases. According to the Chicago Tribune, Herbo's attorney told the judge that Williams is four months pregnant with Herbo's child. The lawyer then asked the court to allow the 25-year-old artist to travel to New Jersey so he can visit Williams and their unborn baby. The judge granted the request.

The couple has yet to confirm the attorney's claims; however, pregnancy rumors have been swirling around Herbo and Williams for the past couple of months.

Williams has no children at the moment, while Herbo—born Herbert Randall Wright III— has a son named Yosohn with his ex, Ariana Fletcher. The Tribune reports Fletcher has been identified as a witness in the case. Herbo has been ordered not to speak to his ex about his criminal charges.

Wednesday's hearing marked the Chicago rapper's first court appearance for the federal case. According to the Tribune, Herbo appeared via videoconference and pleaded "not guilty" to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted on all charges.