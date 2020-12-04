Frank Ocean has pulled the release of his vinyl with an unnamed new song, which went on sale on his site in February.

A few months before that, the singer revealed he would be releasing the 7” vinyl for a song titled “Little Demon.” However, his later announcement implied that the vinyl would actually feature an unnamed new song. Arca’s remix of “Little Demon” premiered on episode 9 of Ocean’s Blonded Radio at the end of 2019.

Ocean broke the news of the canceled vinyl via email. “Due to the events of this year, Frank will no longer be releasing the song that you purchased on vinyl,” the message said. “We will be refunding your purchase of this item and any additional items in your order will begin shipping next week.” It continued, “We are grateful for your understanding and are wishing you love, positivity, and health.”

In recent months, Ocean urged fans to vote and even hosted a voter registration drive on his website. “It all feels fake. The problem's that it's not,” he wrote on Instagram. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race, so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”