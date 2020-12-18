Eminem's January-released eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By received a deluxified Side B companion piece on Friday. 

As usual, the album includes a number of potential headline-spawning lines from the 48-year-old Shady co-founder. Atypical for an Em album rollout, however, is the fact that the most-discussed track so far—the White Gold-featuring "Zeus"—is notable for including an apology from the artist about a decade-old track that leaked in 2019.

The leak in question, as was widely reported at the time, saw Em rapping "Of course I side with Chris Brown." In "Zeus," Em offers a "wholehearted" apology to Rihanna.

Across the rest of the new album, out everywhere now, the 2003 Oscar winner makes mention of a range of other artists. Not all of these mentions, it should be noted, qualify as disses. Em also speaks on police brutality protests, mid-pandemic MAGA rallies, and more.

Below, we've rounded up a list of key moments from the second chapter of Music to Be Murdered By.

