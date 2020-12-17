DJ Khaled has partnered with CBD manufacturer Endexx Corporation to create a series of lifestyle and wellness products. The line is expected to launch in early 2021.

Khaled explained to Rolling Stone that his self-described "personal wellness journey" has led to him incorporating CBD into his everyday life. "As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success," he said. "CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day."

While there are few details regarding the unnamed line, Endexx is known for its wide array of CBD products, which include oils, capsules, lotions, and even chews for dogs.

In a statement of his own, Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis praised Khaled for his knowledge and passion for CBD, but was especially pleased to see how their approach to product quality and business acumen mirrored one another. "We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle," Davis said.

As far as music goes, Khaled released two collabs with Drake titled "Greece" and "Popstar" in July before heading back into the studio to work on his forthcoming project, Khaled Khaled. No release date has been given for his 12th studio album, but he promises that this one will be bigger and better than the one before.