Upstate New York links up to bring us this murderous after school special with animations juxtaposed against actual crime scenes. The video is pretty interesting and we'd have to thank Dead Hippie for making that happen. The retro-style animations with La Maquina as the Terminator is a nice touch and captures the tone of the song. B.A Badd and Conway the Machine sound menacing over this Graphwize production as their cartoon characters go on a crime spree. Last time we premiered something from B.A Badd, it featured the BX's Sha Hef and it sounded just as hard.

B.A. talked about the video and the Conway feature with us. He explained, "I wanted to create something that represented the current state of this year globally and locally. The images in the video are actual crime scenes that took place in Syracuse and Buffalo, New York. Linking with Conway came by both of us coming up in the local hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. I reached out to him to congratulate him on his current success and out of that convo came 'Everybody Eats.'"

B.A. is set to drop a new LP during the first quarter of 2021 featuring upstate MCs Benny the Butcher and Eto, so be on the lookout for that.