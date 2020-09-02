Upstate New York has something to say. First it was Griselda from up in Buffalo and now it's Syracuse's very own B.A. Badd. He comes through with a favorite of mine in the Bronx's Sha Hef to deliver a video that's perfect for spooky season. The video was shot and directed by New Vegas Films and they do a great job making this look and feel like a horror picture, while Reallyhiiim provides the score that sounds like it could've carried a Hitchcock plot. Then you have B.A. and Hunnid Round talking crazy in project hallways. This all spells a recipe for some of the best East Coast street rap that you're gonna hear. "Plate Scrapers" is a heater.

B.A. had this to say about the single: "Originally we weren't going to have any features on this release but when Reallyhiiim sent me the beat for 'Plate Scrapers,' it sounded like the type of beat that Sha Hef rocks over. We have friends in common and I reached out and he was down."

B.A. also recently released tracks with Conway the Machine and Rome Streetz, and has an EP out. You can stream/purchase B.A. Badd's Really Him here.