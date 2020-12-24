Fans were concerned when earlier this month, Ashanti confirmed she had contracted COVID-19. She’s now shared an update about her health.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to express her gratitude to her followers for their prayers. “Hey y’all. Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your thoughts and prayers,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling. “I’ve gotten so many calls, texts, emails and DMs checking in on me and my family and I’m super grateful for that. I’m feeling much better.”

She also briefly discussed her parents’ health, both of whom also tested positive for the virus. “Thanking God that my mom is out of the hospital and my dad is doing well. Needless to say, this will be a very different Christmas.. but still filled with gratitude and love.” She added, “Merry Christmas Eve.”

On Dec. 12, the day that Ashanti was supposed to face-off with Keyshia Cole in a Verzuz battle, Ashanti revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19. “Hey y’all. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on IG. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house...we’re trying to figure it out.”

Despite the let down, Verzuz announced that the battle had been rescheduled for Jan. 9. “We apologize to our incredible audience!” Verzuz wrote on IG. “Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”