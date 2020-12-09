Tottenham rapper Abra Cadabra has finally unleashed Product Of My Environment, his debut mixtape which caps off a hugely successful year for the artist.

Featuring drill anthems "On Deck", "Spin This Coupe" and "Show Me", plus new single "Trenches", Product Of My Environment finds the OFB member in reflective, resolute, and relentless states. The 14-track tape presents an introspective look into life growing up on Tottenham's Broadwater Farm Estate and the rollercoaster lifestyle of a rising UK rap star across the set's drill heaters and reflective cuts that showcase his ever-growing dexterity.

Fellow rappers Kush, Krept & Konan, Dappy and D-Block Europe all feature on the project, with M1OnTheBeat, Zenith, Gotcha and Wildboy contributing productions that allow Abra's gravel-toned wordplay and catchy hooks to shine throughout.

Thank you for all the support. AB back like I ever left ❤️⭕️ #ProductOfMyEnvironment — AB #ProductOfMyEnvironment (@abznoproblem17) December 4, 2020

Speaking with Apple Music about the tape, Abra said: "I already knew this tape wasn't going to be focused on one sound when I was making it. I don't see myself as drill artist, purely. It is how I came into the game, but I've always wanted to try and go further."

Peep the visuals for "Trenches" above, and stream Product Of My Environment in full below.