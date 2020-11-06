Yella Beezy has dropped the new video for his track "On Fleek" featuring Gunna. Beezy is preparing for the release of his next solo project Blank Checc, which is set to arrive next month on Dec. 6. The album already features some star-studded guests, with 42 Dugg joining Beezy on "Solid" and Young Thug assisting on "Headlocc."

The video for "On Fleek" is reflective of glamorous lifestyles that both Gunna and Yella Beezy lead, with shots alternating from black and white to color, with the jewelry that both artists are wearing always being illuminated and glistening.

While being active on the musical front, Beezy has also been exercising his civic right to vote. This past week, he voted for the first time in his home state of Texas, and urged others in Dallas county to vote as well. Beezy is the latest addition in a long list of rappers and influencers who have been advocating for people to go out and vote, both in their own communities and at large.

Watch the new video for Yella Beezy's "On Fleek" featuring Gunna up top.