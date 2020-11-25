As a well-time surprise for fans during a particularly grueling year, Tinashe has released a new holiday-themed EP.

The EP, titled Comfort & Joy, hit streaming services at midnight and sees Tinashe celebrating the season despite it all across a seven-track running time. Mere hours ahead of the surprise drop, Tinashe told fans she wanted to share this project due to the fact that—as the title makes clear—it was crafted in the spirit of a pair of feelings that have been hard to find in 2020.

Stream Comfort & Joy below via Apple Music and/or grab it on Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, etc.

Earlier this month, Songs for You—Tinashe's first album as an independent artist—celebrated its first anniversary. In a note to fans, Tinashe thanked those who supported this "vulnerable" collection of songs. As for being independent, Tinashe acknowledged the difficulties but noted that she’s ultimately better off.

"Being independent is noooot easy, especially after being at a major label for almost a decade," she said. "Sometimes I miss feeling like part of the 'machine' ... but navigating the industry on my own terms has made me insufferably happy. [And] every move I make in life is because I simply followed my heart-and-gut instincts."

Back in August, Tinashe liked up with Buddy for "Glitch." That same month, she reconnected with Iggy Azalea for the single "Dance Like Nobody's Watching." An official video for the latter is expected to arrive soon.