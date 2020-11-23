The Weeknd has released his new video for “Alone Again,” an official live performance with Vevo.

In the La Mar Taylor-directed visual, it appears that the singer was in a fight, with his nose bleeding and swollen. He performs in a red-lit room while outfitted in a red suit jacket.

“Alone Again” is the first video from a three-part series from Vevo that begins today and ends Wednesday, with the live performance trilogy featuring songs from Abel Tesfaye’s chart-topping album After Hours.

The Weeknd also performed his Kenny G-featuring song “In Your Eyes” during the American Music Awards over the weekend, which pretty much amounted to a staged music video recorded remotely. Shot on a closed-down Los Angeles bridge, the performance opened with Kenny G playing his saxophone, with Tesfaye later showing up with his face wrapped in bandages, as fireworks exploded behind him.

The singer was nominated for eight awards, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Blinding Lights”), and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock, among others. He took home awards for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B, Soul/R&B Song, and Male Artist Soul/R&B.

After its arrival in March, After Hours became one of the biggest releases of the year, earning the Weeknd his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Every song from the LP landed on the Hot 100, with “Alone Again” peaking at No. 24.

In addition to the Weeknd, the AMAs saw performances from Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Billie Eilish.