Singer-songwriter Rotimi has returned with his catchy new track "Love Somebody," which is accompanied by a romantic video.

The video for the track features his girlfriend Vanessa Mdee, with them depicting a modern take on Adam and Eve. "I wanted to convey the epitome of what love is and where it started," Rotimi told Complex of the video. "From the root, with the Adam and Eve story using the love of my life for such a beautiful song. The world could use a little love."

Released on his birthday, the track follows the release of his most recent song "In My Bed," which featured Wale. The Enya-sampling track has already garnered over 12 million views on YouTube, once again blending contemporary R&B with more dancehall and Afrobeat-influenced percussion.

Check out the premiere of the "Love Somebody" video above.