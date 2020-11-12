Schlachthofbronx, the Munich-based DJ and production duo otherwise known as Jakob and Benedikt, have never been easy to categorise. Throughout the 10-plus years they've been in the game, they've made a career out of bringing together sounds from opposite sides of the globe. Today the continue that with the help of Saint Lucian artist Ten G$ on their new single "Bubble", marrying the 4x4 march of house and techno with the warm grooves and swinging rhythms of soca and dancehall. Setting chopped clips of Ten G$'s voice against a slippery, bouncy bass, "Bubble" is a riot of energy that'll go down a storm when the clubs finally reopen.

Ahead of the official release of "Bubble" on November 19 via Rave & Romance Records, hit play below and pre-order it here.