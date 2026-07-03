Schlachthofbronx

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How can you not love remixes? Great tunes are great tunes, but there's always room for a reinterpretation, especially when we're adding some different styles to the set. Be it a simple, playful batch of samples over a dope track, or a total reconstruction. Learn something this week.
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Schlachthofbronx (credit: Olaf Dankert)
Music

Premiere: Schlachthofbronx Combine With St. Lucian MC Ten G$ For Party-Starting "Bubble"

Officially landing November 19 via Rave & Romance Records.

James Keith2073 days ago
Music

Mixpak Gives Away Festive Bundle Of Freebies

The New Yorkers have a few last-minute freebies to giveaway before Christmas.

James Keith4224 days ago
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Music

Download Mixpak Records' "Holiday Bundle 2014"

Nearly two months ago, we here at DAD spied Schlachthofbronx's edit of notorious NYC emcee Bobby Shmurda's hit single "Hot N*gga." Then not available

marcuskdowling4225 days ago
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Music

Bobby Shmurda - "Hot N*gga (Schlachthofbronx Edit)"

Munich-based bass bruisers Schlachthofbronx succeed as a production tandem because of their ability to attack the bass bin from a plethora of unique a

marcuskdowling4270 days ago
rave and romance cover
Music

Listen to Schlachthofbronx's "Rave And Romance" June Mix

German progressive bass deans Schlachthofbronx recently released Rave and Romance, a free album that likely lapped the rest of the dance music univers

marcuskdowling4413 days ago
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Music

Schlachthofbronx ft. Nicky Da B - "Lights Off"

It would appear as if every time ears piqued by the latest in underground tropical bass music listen to Europe, when it comes time to head to Germany,

marcuskdowling4440 days ago
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Music

Download Schlachthofbronx's Moombahton Massive XI EP

In celebration of their three-city East Coast mini tour with Schlachthofbronx, the Moombahton Massive crew of Sabo and Nadastrom have released an EP o

walmerc4561 days ago

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