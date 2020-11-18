Dublin and Richmond, Virginia might not be two cities you'd immediately put together, but then again sometimes the best things in life are unexpected. Sal Dulu, a producer based in the ROI capital, and Koncept Jack$on, a rapper based in the Virginian state capital may make for unlikely bedfellows on paper, but on wax their new collab, simply titled "B", is a stunning piece of hip-hop that sounds as if it was always destined to be. The crashing waves of Dulu's electronics sit in stark contrast against Jack$on's highly cerebral, light-footed flow to give us a stirring, mercurial creation likely to push you deep into an altered state of mind.

"B" is taken from Dulu's upcoming debut album Xompulse, which is slated for release on February 19 via his own Duloz Records.