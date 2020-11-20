Having gone three-for-three this year with recent drops "Closer Part II", "Do Dat" and "Passa", rising R&B talent Jorday is returning to the latter single to give it some charming, intimate visuals courtesy of director RealTremaine. One of the slower, more laid-back tracks in his repertoire, "Passa" is a little less club-focused than some of his previous drops, but the full-bodied bass line and Afro grooves still maintain a sturdy bump.

Playing up to his smooth and charming lyrics the video stitches together intimate shots of the pair enjoying the simple things in life — kicking back in front of the TV, cooking breakfast together — as he questions why his girl would even consider giving up what they have together.

Clearly the Holland-born, London-raised singer's on a roll right now. With this kind of momentum built up, 2021 could be even bigger.