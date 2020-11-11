For the better part of a decade, South London MC and producer Jon E Clayface has been giving us regular doses of his long-running "Mayhem" saga, beginning with the first edition back in 2013. Today he returns with the 10th edition, subtitled 'Ronin' and co-produced alongside Morris Beats.

Nodding to his passion for martial arts, Jon leans heavily into the spiritual aspect of the various disciplines he studies with shots of him in his Gi, bathed in dawn sunlight while he details his tireless training regime. Jon's "Mayhem" drops, and his general output, have never lacked in fire and passion, but the work he's been putting into his training has him sounding even more energised and focused than ever.