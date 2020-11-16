Meek Mill isn't just one of the biggest artists in the game, he's also a major figure to come out of Philadelphia in decades. As a result, he tried to use his power and industry influence to persuade artists in his city to stop the violence. Yet, his good intentions didn't go over well with the city's residents.

"I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs ...I hear about," Meek tweeted on Sunday. "got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing! And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!"

The idea of putting dead friends and family members "behind them" so that they can move on to get money didn't go over well with the city. Philadelphians flooded Meek's mentions, telling him that he shouldn't bait or entice people to stop beefing. Instead, he should just help out the city if he feels inclined without a trade-off and stop promoting violence in his music. Also, they wondered why he didn't give this same ultimatum to the other cities that are home to Dreamchaser artists while local rapper Poundside Pop trolled Meek for hanging out with his opposition.

This forced Meek Mill to flood Poundside's Instagram comments, telling the rapper that no one can ban him from North Philly. Additionally, he's not going to pick a side in a beef that doesn't directly involve him.

The rattling from inside North Philly caught the attention of fans from outside of the city. From the outside looking in, it seemed like Meek was offering these artists a clear path to success and they rather stay where they are than stop the violence.