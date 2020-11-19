Bobby Brown's family has reportedly suffered another tragic loss.

According to TMZ, the singer's 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead Wednesday in his Los Angeles area home. Sources say authorities are still on the scene, and do not suspect foul play.

Bobby Jr. is one of singer Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother, Kim Ward, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bobby Brown in the decade before he married late singer Whitney Houston.

The tragedy comes nearly nine years after Houston died from accidentally drowning in a bath tub at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Her and Bobby Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in an eerily similar manner more than three years later. The 22-year-old was found unresponsive, face-down in a filled bathtub in her home. She remained in a coma for nearly six months before she died.

Shortly after Bobbi Kristina's death, Bobby Jr. expressed frustration over the amount of attention he was receiving over his family's loss.

"People really don't give a f**k about you unless your relevant , and they don't love you till your famous or gone," he wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. "I don't want these follows. This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f**king trending topic."

Bobby Brown has yet to publicly address his son's death. Bobby Jr. is survived by sister La'Princia, as well as his half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix, and Bodhi Brown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.