Bay Area rapper Lil Yase was reportedly been killed this weekend at age of 25.

News of his death began circulating across on social media on Saturday, as his friends, colleagues, and fans began expressing their grief through tribute posts. Lil Yase's label Highway 420 Productions confirmed the tragedy in an Instagram post early Saturday evening, writing: "We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share let the world know who the 'Top Dog' is ..."

Though authorities have yet to confirm Lil Yase's death, sources close to the rapper tell TMZ he was found fatally shot in the southern section of the East Bay. The purported discovery has raised many questions among his inner circle, who say Lil Yase—real name Mark Antonyyo Alexander—was last seen Friday night at a recording studio in Marin County, which is miles away from where his body was discovered.

Insiders also state that Lil Yase had told his crew he would be right back after leaving the studio shortly before midnight. About an hour and a half later, his friends reportedly received word about the fatal shooting. Sources also claim the rapper had no known enemies, and weren't aware of any problems that could've lead up to his death.

Stay tuned for further developments on the case.

You can read some of the tribute messages to Lil Yase below.