A Tribe Called Quest is keeping Phife Dawg's legacy alive.

Friday would've been Phife Dawg's 50th birthday. To celebrate this, Tribe revealed that fans could purchase commemorative "Phife Forever" t-shirts. While this is enough to get their dedicated fan base excited, the group went on to announce that a new Phife Dawg album will release in early 2021.

"Happy 50th Phife Dawg! To honor and celebrate his life and legacy, the estate on behalf of his family just released limited edition 'Phife Forever' tees," the group said via social media. "Also know that early next year you will all get to hear a new Phife album."

We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service was released in 2016 and was the last ATCQ album. It was released just a few months after Phife Dawg's death, making it the last time fans would hear him on wax. Yet, 2021 seems to be the year the Tribe reemerges in a new form. Along with teasing a posthumous Phife Dawg project, Q-Tip is also gearing up to drop more solo albums.