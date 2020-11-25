42 Dugg is celebrating his 26th birthday with a gift for fans.

On Wednesday, the Detroit rapper unleashed his latest single "Free Me," produced by Antbeatz. The song serves as the third single off his forthcoming full-length project, following tracks "Free Woo," which arrived earlier this month, and "Free Merey," which he released back in August.

"My youngin' caught a L, forced him makin' that knife work/'Cause ain't no guns in that bitch," he raps. "I seen a n***a get a hit before he got his life/I know a n***a got a L but then he got indicted/Ain't no point in even fightin', 'Yeah, I did that judge'/After what happened to Doggy, bitch, I been back thuggin'."

"Free Me" continues 42 Dugg's strong run in 2020, which saw him perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards, as well as collaborate with a number of big-name artists, including everyone from Meek Mill and Marshmello to T.I. and Mulatto to Yella Beezy and Big Sean.

You can listen to "Free Me" now on YouTube above as well as all major streaming platforms via Yo Gotti’s CMG and Lil Baby’s 4PF imprints. Stay tuned as more details about 42 Dugg's forthcoming project—the follow-up to 2019's Young & Turnt 2—become available.