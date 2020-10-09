SAINt JHN continues his strong 2020 run with the release of "Gorgeous."

The Brooklyn-born artist shared the song's official cover art on Thursday afternoon, just hours before he's schuedled to perform at Pepsi's Unmute Your Voice—a Triller-broadcasted concert that encouraged voter registration. The event also featured performances by Chance the Rapper and Chloe x Halle.

"Gorgeous" also hit streaming services about a week after SAINt JHN appeared on Octavian's "Famous" track alongside Gunna. He also recently joined forces with Giggs, Marshmello, Southside, and Vic Mensa, in addition to dropping remixes of "Roses" with assists by Future and J Balvin. SAINt JHN celebrated the remix's success via Instagram last month, when he also announced the release date of his next studio album, titled WTWWB.

It's unclear if "Gorgeous" is a standalone track or if it's part of SAINt JHN's forthcoming full-length project. While we wait for more details, you can stream the track now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.