With songs like "Rich Off Cocaine," it's only right that Rick Ross takes a trip to Colombia to make an investment. But, there's no need to alarm any alphabet boys because Rozay's business trip to South America was for a different type of white.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Ross made a trip to visit renowned Colombian dentist Dr. Mario Montoya to get a new set of teeth. Rozay reportedly sat through a six-hour procedure that included 24 total porcelain veneers.

Dr. Montoya has become the go-to dentist for entertainers who want to restore their smiles. He's worked with everyone from 6ix9ine to Moneybagg Yo.

"You the best at what you do," Ross said to Montoya in an Instagram post. "I can only rock with the finest. I can only be with the best."

Because Montoya is the best, his services usually run artists around $10,000. But, sources tell TMZ that Rick Ross was able to get his new teeth for the very low price of free.99.