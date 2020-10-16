Singer-songwriter and DJ LushKells has just teamed up with some Afro-house royalty. Joining her on her latest single "King & Queen" are Hackney selector DJ Supa D, Mark Ronson collaborator D. Tee (aka D.Tee In De Party) and house music producer Mr. Taffa. Licked with fluttering Amapiano melodies, syncopated rhythms and a big Afrobeats swing, LushKells's joyous vocals shimmer with a soulful edge reminiscent of classic garage.

Filmed under glorious sunshine, the video uses grainy Super 8 shots of rollerbladers and young couples in the park paired with rubber-limbed dancers cutting shapes to create a palpable nostalgia for the summer months. Although the vast majority of us were robbed of anything resembling a normal summer, it's nice to pretend — even just for three-and-a-half minutes.