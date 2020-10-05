Ahead of his debut album, Pure Nine, rising London rapper Feux connects with fellow rhymer JP Rose to deliver the hazy new video for "Let's Get Lost", which in partnership with mental health collective The Lost Bond Project.

Produced by Kxmel and co-produced by Feux and JP Rose, "Let's Get Lost" is an emotive listen that they hope will help raise awareness of mental health issues and to support The Lost Bond Project, which will then support leading mental health charity Young Minds UK. The Tom Reeves-directed visuals see Feux and JP Rose link up to demonstrate how the presence of a mate can help alleviate mental pressures during a time of nationwide isolation.

"Let's Get Lost" is the third single lifted from Pure Nine LP, a pensive offering documenting his journey as a teenager living in London. Combining cohesive flows, mind-easing melodies and conscious songwriting, Feux's music offers a powerful projection of life through a 19-year-old's eyes.

Watch the visuals for "Let's Get Lost" exclusively above, and be sure to catch the song to your playlists and spin Pure Nine when it lands on October 9.