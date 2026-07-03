Jp-Rose

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JP Rose (credit: Matt Wang)
Music

Premiere: North London Rapper/Producer J P Rose Teases New Mixtape With Soulful “Control”

The self-produced new rap jam is lifted from his upcoming nine-track mixtape, ‘Lo-Soul’, which has been slated for release in Spring this year.

James Keith1635 days ago
feux jp rose
Music

Premiere: London Rappers Feux & JP Rose Go Deep On Friendship In "Let's Get Lost" Video

In partnership with mental health collective The Lost Bond Project. 

Jacob Davey2112 days ago

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