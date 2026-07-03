From 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaming up with McDonald's to BTS on the charts, these are K-pop's biggest crossover moments.Esperanza Rosenbaum
Featured
A Cannes Film Festival newbie tells us about his experience.Graham Corrigan
As she releases her new album Play With The Changes, the Toronto-raised and UK-born singer opens up about the personal struggles behind her hiatus and more.dcowie
This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.Sumiko Wilson