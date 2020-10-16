Following the release of his highly anticipated project PARTYMOBILE , PARTYNEXTDOOR has just brought seven previously unreleased tracks to streaming services in his new PARTYPACK. The project features appearances from Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz.

PARTY took to social media to announce the release of this surprise pack earlier this week, dropping a video of him describing his creative process and how he won't drop music if he's going through something.

PARTYPACK includes fan-favorites like "Persian Rugs" which previously was unavailable on any official streaming platforms, as well as joints like "Candy" featuring Nipsey Hussle, "Cuffed Up" featuring Quavo, and "Buzzin'" with assists from Lil Yachty and Murda Beatz. Prior to the release of this, PARTY released his last album PARTYMOBILE back in March which was his first full-length offering in four years. The album featured appearances from the likes of Rihanna and Drake.

Semi-recently, PARTY also jumped in the studio with the illustrious Summer Walker to assist her on her last EP Life on Earth.

Listen to PARTYNEXYDOOR's new PARTYPACK featuring Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz down below via Spotify.