With in-person concerts on hold for the time being, Move Forward Music has announced a partnership with Twitch to bring live performances to the platform.

"We’ve always been about building community around emerging soul and hip-hop culture, and giving voice to progressive artists,” said Move Forward Music founder Alex Damashek. “While nothing can replace the experience of an in-person concert, we see an opportunity with Twitch to help artists and fans discover each other in 2020, and once we can finally start packing folks into clubs again, we will be able to offer a richer, more in depth concert experience with behind-the-scenes footage, interactive artist Q&A’s, podcasts, and more.”

The first music festival to be held by Move Forward Music on Twitch across Oct. 17 and 18 will feature performances from Umi, Guapdad 4000, Kyle Dion, Teamarrr, Kari Faux, Kenny Mason, and Marlon Craft among others. There will also be an in-studio conversation with Just Blaze and Alchemist, as well as panel discussions.

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud announced a similiar partnership with Twitch to launch digital music festivals.

