It's been an eventful week for Megan Thee Stallion and the Hotties.

Just days after it was announced she had secured eight nominations for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Houston rapper made her solo debut on Saturday Night Live, serving as the musical guest for the series' 46th season premiere. Megan lit up the stage with a solid performance of "Savage." She also took the opportunity to send a message about the Black Lives Matter movement and protecting Black women.

Comedian/SNL alum Chris Rock returned to Studio 8H to host the show for the third time. The season premiere also marked the first live SNL episode since production shut down back in March due to the pandemic.

Though Megan hit a number of career milestones over the summer, her wins came adjacent to a shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. Back in July, Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon following an alleged altercation with Megan. The Houston rapper later claimed Lanez had shot her in the feet during the altercation; However, Lanez has continued to deny the allegations. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office has yet to file weapons assault charges against Lanez.