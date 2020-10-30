MadeinTYO has shared his new album Never Forgotten.

The new project features a stacked lineup of collaborators, with guest appearances from J Balvin, Chance the Rapper, Smino, Toro y Moi, Young Nudy, Ty Dolla Sign, Cam'ron, LUCKI, BJ the Chicago Kid, Wiz Khalifa, and the late Chynna. Never Forgotten also includes the Chance and Smino-assisted single “BET Uncut” and “Money Up” with Toro y Moi. TYO celebrated the album’s arrival with a listening party on Twitch, where he was joined by FaZe Swagg, FaZe Blaze, and MuTeX.

In July, TYO dropped his non-album single “Square Bitch” with ASAP Ferg. It was the rapper's first offering since releasing the deluxe version of You Are Forgiven in January, which included the hit single “Uber Everywhere.”

Stream Never Forgotten below.

