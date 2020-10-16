With Luh Kel's new project L.O.V.E. due out later this month, the 18-year-old talent offers his latest taste of what to expect with "Real."

The Scott Storch-produced record finds Kel wanting to connect on a deeper level with his significant other ("I promise that I won't hurt you/And baby I won't break your heart/And girl I know you're hurtin' too/So baby let me heal your scars"), with the video featuring shots of the singer and his girl.

"I think a lot of people can relate to that in between of being so in love with a person and not knowing if they're as invested as you as you are in them. It's something I've had some first-hand experience with," Luh Kel explained. "Working on 'Real' with someone like Scott Storch was pretty unreal. I worked with him while I was in L.A. and had a lot of fun with it—both recording the song and shooting the video."

Watch the Millicent Hailes-directed video for "Real" above and pre-order L.O.V.E. here. The project, which will be released on Oct. 23 via Cinematic Music Group, includes features from Queen Naija and Lil Tjay.